For Peace To Reign, ‘I’m Quitting Music After My Next Album – Davido

David Adeleke, nicknamed Davido, a Nigerian afrobeats singer, has hinted at abandoning music.

The singer stated that he would quit music after his next album.

Davido revealed this on Thursday night, in response to some blogs’ recent doctored photos and videos of him.

He claimed that some people really want him out of the music business.

“Yall niggas really want me out the game that bad ?? Oya after next album I no do again . So una fit get peace,” he wrote on his X handle.

