Why Female Musicians Are Often At Odds With Each Other – Simi

Simisola Kosoko, nicknamed Simi, a Nigerian musician, has revealed that female artists’ relationships are not always friendly because they are sometimes placed against one another.

In a recent interview with Angela Yee, the ‘Men Are Crazy’ singer admitted that fans are mostly responsible for pitting female musicians against each other and ending up putting a strain on their relationship.

READ MORE: I Pray For Sound Health And Wisdom – Veteran Actor Adebayo Salami Says As He Celebrates 72nd Birthday

Simi said, “Fans pit women against each other in the music industry. It’s so intense sometimes. Sometimes it can be really distracting because there are not as many of us in the [music] industry compared to the guys.

“When a new female artist breaks into the industry, they [fans] just pit her against us with all forms of comparisons.

“We can all thrive. I have spoken about women several times even in my songs. But because I’m an artist people assume that the only way my talking about women can be valid is by featuring women in my songs. It’s just so weird because there are women in different walks of life.

“They do pit us against each other a lot and I think sometimes that puts some pressure on the kind of relationship that we would have otherwise.”

Watch interview below…