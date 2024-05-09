I Pray For Sound Health And Wisdom – Veteran Actor Adebayo Salami Says As He Celebrates 72nd Birthday

Adebayo Salami, a veteran Nollywood actor, prayed for good health on his 72nd birthday.
On Thursday, the movie actor, popularly known as Oga Bello, posted a photo of himself on Instagram to commemorate his new age.
In addition to good health, Adebayo Salami prayed for peace of mind and wisdom.
Sharing the picture, he wrote,
“As celebrate my birthday today, I pray Allah continues to bless me with sound health, more peace of mind and more wisdom. Happy birthday.
HappyBirthdayOgaBello”.
Celebrities and admirers wished him a happy birthday in the post’s comments section.
See some comments below…
Wumi Toriola wrote, “Happy birthday daddy
Ronke Oshodi Oke wrote, “Happy Birthday, Daddy, good health and wealth in Jesus’ name. Amen
Bolanle Ninalowo wrote, “Happy birthday, Baba mi
Kunle Afod wrote, “Happy birthday daddy mi
Sunkanmi Omobolanle wrote, “Happy birthday, Daddy
Akin Olaiya wrote, “Many more years to come
Toyosi Adesanya wrote, “Happy birthday, dear father, age gracefully as you added another beautiful year-long life and prosperity
Jide Awobona wrote, “Happy birthday, Daddy, E tubo pe funwa
Kemi Korede wrote, “Happy birthday, daddy Odun Odun kan ni sir
