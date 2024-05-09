“No Concrete Evidence, We’re Waiting For Appeal Court Judgement” – Yomi Fabiyi Gives Update On Baba Ijesha’s Case

Yomi Fabiyi, a Nollywood actor, has provided an update on colleague Baba Ijesha’s situation.

As previously reported, Baba Ijesha was arrested and sentenced to 5 years in prison for allegedly raping a juvenile who is the adopted daughter of comedian Princess.

In a recent interview with Kola Olotu, Yomi stated that Baba Ijesha’s appeal is still being heard in court.

He claimed there was no evidence that he slept with the girl, thus the judge did not sentence him to life imprisonment.

According to Yomi, Princess called Baba Ijesha to film a skit, and the girl made a similar statement in court.

Yomi claimed that the girl was not 14, as many had believed, and that the man who had slept with her was still at large.

In his words,

“Baba Ijesha’s appeal process is still ongoing in court. There was no evidence that he slept with the girl; that was why the judge didn’t sentence him to life imprisonment. He was called by Princess to shoot a skit, and the girl also said in court that she was called to shoot a skit. The person who actually slept with the girl is walking freely. The girl’s age is not 14. They never gave the court her birth certificate. We are waiting for the appeal court judgement”.

