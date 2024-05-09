Don Jazzy, a famous music producer and the head of MAVIN Records, took to Instagram to commemorate the record label’s twelfth anniversary.

The record label boss highlighted the incredible journey of his music label as it celebrates 12 years of creating outstanding artists and over 40 billion streams.

MAVIN Records is unquestionably one of Nigeria’s major record labels, with more than 10 present and previous signees.

The talent manager provided video samples of current and former label artists, demonstrating their success on streaming platforms.

Don Jazzy was caught during the label’s maiden launch in 2012, introducing MAVIN Records to the globe and concluding by thanking everyone for their support over the previous twelve years.

MAVIN has introduced a number of successful musicians, including Johnny Drille, Ayra Starr, Rema, Ladipoe, Crayon, Bayanni, and others.

Tiwa Savage and Reekado Banks are two notable former MAVIN members who have since left the company but are still successful in the music industry.

The video message posted on Don Jazzy’s Instagram page reads,

“The Dynasty began 12years ago with a dream to take Afrobeats worldwide, 40 Billion streams worldwide, 12 years of music, influence, impact, greatness, eminence, significance, creativity, 12 years of Mavin, Thank you for 12 years of support”

