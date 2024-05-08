I Got My Money Back – Shan George Gives Update On N3.6M Wiped From Her Account

Shan George, a veteran movie actress, has provided an update on the N3.6 million that was transferred from her account a few days ago.

It should be noted that the movie diva had stepped out to raise an alert and pleaded for aid after the whopping amount was abruptly transferred from her account.

She had cried out at the moment, regretting that the banks wouldn’t be open because it was the weekend.

In a recent development she resorted to social media to announce that she had retrieved her money.

In the video message posted on her Instagram account, she said,

“Hello fam, thank you to everybody, thank you to Zenith Bank, Opay, Safehaven microfinance, I got my money back, I will come on live later”

READ MORE: Speed Darlington Tackles People Comparing Him To Wizkid

Captioning the post, she wrote,

“Pls Join me here Live at 7pm Nigeria time for full story. I’ve recieved my money back. Thank u to @zenithbankplc @opay.ng @safehavenmicrofinance. To all those who called, txted, and even sent me their token to enable me pursue d issue, God bless u abundantly and replenish ur pockets a billion folds. #Shangeorge”

SEE VIDEO: