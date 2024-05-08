Nigeria Air: EFCC To Arraign Ex-Minister Sirika, Daughter Over N2.7bn Contract Fraud On Thursday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed it will arraign Hadi Sirika, a former Minister of Aviation, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday.

Recall that during his tenure as minister, Sirika faced allegations including conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering totaling N8,069,176,864.

The Commission had revealed that the funds in dispute related to four aviation contracts awarded by the former Minister to a company called Engirios Nigeria Limited, which is owned by his younger brother, Abubakar Ahmad Sirika.

Abubakar was picked up by the anti-graft agency in February following the contract fraud investigation in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

In the latest development, the former Minister would be arraigned on six-count amended charge related to an alleged N2.7 billion contract fraud.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the former minister will be arraigned alongside Fatima, his daughter; Jalal Hamma; and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd.

The EFCC was said to have detained the former minister on April 23, as part of investigations into the financial malfeasance allegedly committed by him, including fraudulent contracts awarded by the ministry under his watch.

“The former minister (Sirika) was invited for questioning by investigators handling the alleged contract fraud under his watch in the Ministry.

“He honoured the invitation and has been detained as I am talking with you,” NAN quoted an EFCC source as saying.

The arraignment was earlier slated to take place on Tuesday, but due to an EFCC prayer to amend the charge, a new date was given.

An EFCC source had said the arraignment is linked to the botched Nigeria Air.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had cancelled the Nigeria Air deal on August 31, 2023.

He had revealed on January 31, 2024, that “the whole composition and totality of the deal is merely Ethiopian Air flying the Nigerian flag.”

He also admitted that the EFCC was investigating the whole deal.