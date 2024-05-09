‘It Doesn’t Matter To Me’ – Unbothered Simi Reacts To Brymo, Samklef’s Comments About Her

Simisola Kosoko, often known as Simi, has finally responded to her colleague Brymo and producer-turned-blogger Samklef’s flirty remarks about her.

Brymo stirred controversy last year when he admitted to demanding sex from Simi while she was still unmarried in order to make music with her.

He stated that she rebuffed his request, and he declined to collaborate with her.

Similarly, controversial producer Samklef recently admitted that he was in love with Simi during their time as struggling artists.

He said that he did not ask her out because he did not want to combine business with pleasure.

In a recent interview with Angela Yee, Simi stated that what Brymo and Samklef said about her was meaningless, and that she could not take them seriously.

According to the mother of one, she found their speech puzzling and their acts comical.

She said, “I don’t know what these people [Brymo and Samklef] are going on about. The funny thing is that these are two different people and I don’t know why they keep talking about me like that. When you even look at what they’re saying, you can’t even pick out anything. I’m still confused.

“I just feel like it doesn’t matter to me. It doesn’t change anything. My husband is speaking out for me, is he fighting for his woman as he would. I don’t feel anything about this. It doesn’t impact me. I don’t have anything to hide. If you’re going to post that you asked me out and so what? Or that I had an ex [laughs]. The whole thing to me, is more comedy than anything else.”

