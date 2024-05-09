I’ve Dated Over 100, Lost Good Women Earlier In My Career Due To Childish My Behaviour – Skales Spills

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, a popular artist, has admitted to have had romantic relationships with over 100 women.

The singer revealed this during a recent episode of Drip Check.

He said, “I feel like I’ve been a dad all my life. I’ve been taking care of women all my life [laughs].

“I have dated over 100 women.”

READ MORE: Skales Makes Nollywood Debut, Features In #SeekingJustice, Directed By JJC

Skales admitted that he was a toxic lover to the majority of the women he dated earlier in his career due to his youth and recklessness.

“I did a lot of childish things. What do you expect from a teenager who is famous and has access to everything including women? There are a lot of good women that I have lost because of my childish behaviour. But because of experience, I’m becoming a better man now.”

SEE VIDEO: