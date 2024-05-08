Skales Makes Nollywood Debut, Features In #SeekingJustice, Directed By JJC

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, a Nigerian singer and rapper turned film actor known by his stage name Skales, has made his Nollywood debut.

The actor took to Instagram, a photo and video sharing platform, to share a shot of himself working on a film set with a bleeding face.

Following speculations that he had been in an accident, the full image and caption addressing what he was doing put many people at ease.

On Tuesday, May 7, the “Booty Language” singer took to Instagram to post a bloodied image of himself.

Many netizens became concerned, and even celebrities flocked to his page to query him about his health.

In a narrative twist, his newest photo revealed that it was all for a movie called Seeking Justice, and that it was most likely done to gain attention and promote the film that he is working on.

In the photo he posted on social media, he is seen alongside Nollywood star Deyemi, Eso Dike, and director JJC Skillz.

Skales spoke about his first time on a film set and what the actors put him through.

He captioned the post on Instagram:

“THANK YOU JESUS for my first ever acting role in Nollywood! Y’all ain’t ready for #SeekingJusticeTheMovie directed by the legendary @jjcskillz

Thanks to @deyemitheactor and @eso.dike for the acting tips and special shoutout to the exceptional VFX artist @classic_makeova”

