My Husband Was Inspiration Behind ‘Men Are Crazy’ – Simi (Video)

Simisola Kosoko, a popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, has shared a fascinating narrative behind her hit song ‘Men are Crazy’, which featured brilliant musician Tiwa Savage.

Simi, noted for her deep vocals, recently honoured an interview with ‘Way Up With Angela Yee’ in which she said that the music was inspired by none other than her beloved spouse, Adekunle Gold.

According to the lovely mother of one, Adekunle Gold gave her the idea for the song lyric, ‘Men are Crazy, but I still have one more in my bed, ooo’.

The song ‘Men are Crazy’ has become one of the most popular on music streaming platforms.

It goes further into men’s peculiarities while emphasising their importance in women’s life.

Simi, on the other hand, discussed her debut collaboration with Tiwa Savage, emphasising their mutual desire to work together on such a fascinating track.

The ‘Duduke’ hitmaker professed respect for Tiwa, despite the fact that their brands and music genres are distinct.

She added that despite her hectic schedule, the ‘Somebody’s Son’ singer took her time recording her section of the song.

She said, “It’s funny cos my husband gave me that idea. He was like babe, how are we doing the song and he was like, ‘Men are crazy and I still want one in my bed’. I was like no one will think of such coming from me.”

“After recording like two verses of the song, I was like something was missing like someone is needed. Then I reached out to Tiwa although we are kind of different brand wise. We are not generally go on the same direction. But I felt like we can do the something to bring our fans together.”

“Then I sent it to her, I think she was in LA at that time. Then she went to the studio to record with her busy time.

