I Had Crush On Mercy Aigbe During Our Undergraduate Days – Babyface

Teju Oyelakin, commonly known as Teju Babyface, a TV show host and writer, has opened up about his romantic past with Mercy Aigbe.

He admitted to having a huge crush on Mercy Aigbe while they were undergraduate at the University of Lagos.

Teju pointed out that he was two years ahead of Mercy Aigbe, and she used to like him a lot but the relationship didn’t work out.

He also revealed that he used to treasure a picture he had of himself and Mercy Aigbe during his chat with Stella Damasus, the King of Talk.

Teju mentioned that, prior to it being stolen, he had intended to publish the picture.

In his words,

“I have a picture of me and Mercy Aigbe when she was in UNILAG because I used to toast mercy, I was two years ahead of her and she liked me, she really like me we used to hang out so we took a picture in front of the art theatre and someone shamelessly stole that picture that I was going to show mercy someday we looked so slim and all like that.”

