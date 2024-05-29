I Was Told Playing Talking Drum Would Make Me Infertile, But I Proved Them Wrong – Ara The Drummer

Aralola Olamuyiwa, also known as Ara, a famous talking drummer and cultural ambassador for the Ooni of Ife, has recalled how people tried to stop her from playing the talking drum.

Ara, Africa’s first female talking drummer, revealed that she was warned that playing the talking drum might hinder her from having children, but she defied the curse.

She appeared on the latest episode of the ‘Terms And Conditions’ podcast, which was shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

She said, “There are some drums females cannot play. I started with the traditional drums. But I evolved over the years. I played different instruments like bass guitar, keyboard, and set drums.

“But I wanted something different, so I started learning how to play the talking drum. People I asked to teach me were skeptical about teaching me because I am a woman. So I am self-taught.

“Although at some point, I was afraid. I was like, ‘what could happen to me?’ They were like, ‘you might not be able to have kids.’ It’s a traditional thing but I broke that jinx.”

Ara has a son with her ex-husband, Prince Nurudeen Olalekan Saliu.

Watch the interview below…