Reaction As Yul Edochie Celebrates Ned Nwoko And Regina Daniels On Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Yul Edochie, a Nigerian actor, has been dragged online after congratulating his colleague Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, on their fifth wedding anniversary.

It should be noted that Regina Daniels, a movie star, went online to honour the fifth anniversary of her marriage to the lawmaker.

The pair, who have two children, married on May 28, 2019, despite the fact that the billionaire had five other wives, all of whom have children.

Yul Edochie, who calls himself a polygamist, took to Instagram on Tuesday to congratulate the couple on their achievement.

He prayed that joy, serenity, and growth would continue in their household.

He wrote,

“Big Congratulations on your 5th wedding anniversary.

Senator princenednwoko

@regina.daniels

Wish you many more happy years together.

May joy, peace and progress never seize in your home.”

His post elicited diverse comments from social media users, with some expressing their unhappiness with him.

See some reactions below…

maiii_cci commented: “This is the dream u wanted as broke as you are😂😂😂😂 but am glady Queen May put u in ur place😂😂😂😂😂😂”

oma_frederick penned: “Nawao lol. This guy is really not busy with his life.”

justice_for_judy_kpekus_ remarked: “See the life you wanted but sapa said no amu bingo 😂😂😂😂”

hones_tyoo1 stated: “No go warm eba, when u sef go do aniversary Abi dem band am for ur side?”

pengiclaire wrote: “Werey man😂 since wey u marry this ur second wife you just dey do low budget blogging. Na everyday u dey wish wish. U can never be like Ned even if u like make u sing for tinubu 30 days and 40 night ur political career is de@d😂”

SEE POST: