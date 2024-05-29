Zlatan Ibile Celebrates 10-Year Journey From Humble Beginnings To Stardom

Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, often known as as Zlatan Ibile, a Nigerian singer, has reflected on his humble beginnings.

The singer took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday, sharing a throwback photo on Instagram of the car he had won through Airtel One Mic, an award he received before his rise to fame.

Zlatan is grateful for the opportunity to grow and develop professionally over the last ten years.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his colleagues at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Mapoly.

He praised everyone who contributed to his rise to prominence, as today marks the tenth anniversary of his success.

He wrote,

“10 years ago, there was no Zlatan Ibile.

All there was, was an aspiring footballer.

Mapoly students believed in me by ensuring I won this contest!

From then, everything changed from football to music.

I did not have 2 personal songs let alone a hit until 2017 with Baddo.

Thank you to every Mapoly student who stood by me. Thank you Day 1 Zlatanovaz. Can’t believe today makes it exactly 10 years already… And we’re still going strong.

ZTTW!”

