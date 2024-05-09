“I Was Always Last In Class” – Toke Makinwa Reveals Humble Beginnings, Praises Mother’s Support

Toke Makinwa, a media personality and entrepreneur, has shared how she was constantly at the bottom of her class, but her mother motivated her to do better.

During the launch of her perfume line, the reality star reflected on her challenges as a poor academic performer.

She admitted that during her time in class, she was constantly at the bottom, the poorest performing student.

Toke Makinwa mentioned that once she came in 52nd out of 52 students, and she tried to play smart by using tipex to wipe the 5 and leave the 2.

She disclosed that her mother found out about what she had done and severely chastised her.

Her mother, on the other hand, would always wake her up in the middle of the night to encourage her to study more.

She stated that the experience helped her see herself better and attain goals for herself.

She said;

“Another incident that shaped my life, I was always at the bottom of my class. There was this time we were like 52 in the class, and I came 52, and a part of me thought I was smart, and I cleaned the 5 and left the 2. I was going home to show my parents that finally, after being bottom of the class, I came second, and when they looked at the report card, they flogged me. She didn’t spare my behind because she was frustrated. I remember when I was feeling ashamed and down, this was the same woman who believed in me and would wake me in the night, telling me to read. Mummy, I know I came last in class, but today, Mummy, I launched a perfume line”.

