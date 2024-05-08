Nasboi Cries Out For Help Amidst Death Threats From Wizkid’s Fans

Nasboi, a popular skit maker and musician, has disclosed that he is receiving death threats after criticising Wizkid for shading Don Jazzy.

During his appearance on the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, Nasboi chastised Wizkid for ridiculing Don Jazzy on social media.

Now, in a recent interview with Cool FM, the content producer revealed that he has received death threats as a result of his podcast appearance.

He said, “It’s like once you’re a celebrity, you do not have an opinion. But you, who is a normal guy on the street, you have an opinion. You can decide to say you love Wizkid over Davido and that’s okay. And me, who’s a normal guy who is a celebrity, shouldn’t have the same privilege?

“Because of what I said on my recent podcast interview. It’s a simple question: Do you think Wizkid offended Don Jazzy with his statement? They asked me a direct question and I think yes. For calling him an influencer, I feel like the context wasn’t okay. I would feel bad. And because of what I said about WizKid, somebody is in my DM saying I will die like my brother.”

Watch interview below…