May And Yul Edochie’s Divorce Faces Unexpected Delay, Lawyer Explains

The divorce proceedings between actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife May have been postponed further.

As previously stated, the ongoing case at the FCT High Court in Abuja was unexpectedly postponed on March 5th, as the court session did not proceed, which Yul and Judy Austin blamed to their own acts.

May filed for divorce from her spouse in August 2023, but specifics of the legal processes have been kept private.

The legal team representing May, headed by Due Process Advocates (DPA)’s Emeka Ugwuonye, disclosed on Tuesday via a post on their Facebook page that there had been another setback in the proceedings.

Yul and Judy’s lawyer informed the court that he was ill and would be unable to be in court today as a result.

According to the DPA, Yul appeared in court on Tuesday but not with his attorney, thus the hearing was postponed.

The statement partly read: “Trial could not go ahead today as scheduled because two days ago, He proposed several dates in the future as an alternative and requested the court to pardon him.

“Usually, the court would give the lawyer the benefit of the doubt in such a situation. May’s lawyers would not like to question the integrity of the opponent directly, even though the excuse was a tendentious occurrence.”

Another hearing is scheduled for June (date not announced).

May’s legal team voiced concern about the case’s delays and prolongation, but remained confident that justice would be served in due time.

“As you know, several issues are involved: from the activities of the parties in social media to the welfare of the children, to the issues of marital properties, the safety of May, and the final status of the marriage itself.

“As we have done in the past, we urge all well-wishers and supporters to be patient. The legal process is very intricate, and the best approach has to be meticulous and painstaking,” DPA stated.

DPA further stated that despite the delays, the team is confident in their client’s well-being.

They advised the people to resist the temptation to believe information from blogs because they are uninformed of the current situation, and stressed their commitment to providing an authentic information.

“There should be no cause for worries at this point,” they added.

