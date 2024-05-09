Police Investigate Unauthorized Embalming Of Mohbad’s Body

The circumstances surrounding the passing of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, were still being looked into by the police on Thursday.

This followed an invitation given to Mohbad’s family and a group of people named in the ongoing investigation into the illicit embalming of the deceased’s remains after his death.

It should be noted that Boluwatife Adeyemo alias Darosha, Mohbad’s Personal Assistant, was interrogated at the Zone 2 Police Headquarters in front of the deceased’s father, Joseph, and mother, Abosede.

After questioning Darosha, the police requested that all people identified in his statement be brought in for further questioning.

Monisola Odumosu, the leader of the family’s legal team, revealed in a statement sent to PUNCH on Wednesday that the second interrogation meeting took place on Tuesday at the Zone 2 Police Headquarters in Lagos State.

Odumosu further stated that the police were seeking to determine the identify of the “illegal mortician.”

“The police will reveal to the public soon, who illegally embalmed the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

“The police stated they would work on their report and continue investigations which will be directed to the Legal Department of the force for a recommendation.

“The meeting was held at Zone 2 and present at the meeting were Mr. Joseph Aloba (Mohbad’s father), Boluwatife Adeyemi (aka Darosha), Adura Aloba (Mohbad’s younger brother), Mrs. Abosede Olumuyi (Mohbad’s mother) and Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba (Mohbad’s wife). Others include Iya Lolade and Samuel (Mr. Joseph Aloba’s witnesses) and lawyers to the parties,” Odumosu added.

The family’s legal team had previously petitioned the police on behalf of their client, alleging that Boluwatife Adeyemo, the late Mohbad’s personal assistant, had embalmed the singer’s body, a violation of Sections 16 and 48 of the Coroner’s System Law, 2007, which addresses the offences and penalties for tampering with a dead body.

Following Darosha’s interrogation, the police requested that all persons identified in his statement be brought in for further questioning.

Shortly after Mohbad’s death, his cousin, Darosha, on his social media handle, daroshagram, wrote “…About the salt, when my father died, a salt was placed on his chest till we arrived and was told it was local embalming to keep him fresh till the whole family arrived, and I did the same thing (on Mohbad) because a lot of people were still coming to see him before leaving to Ikorodu that night.”

The tweet prompted outrage on social media and in legal circles, prompting the need to find out who embalmed the late musician in violation of existing regulations.

The legal team also claimed that they were expecting the police report as soon as the police received legal counsel from their legal department.

They will be appropriately notified that the recommended individuals will face prosecution.

See Darosha’s post below,