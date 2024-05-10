Fela Left Me With No Inheritance Because He Was Catering For People – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a Grammy-nominated performer, has spoken out about his late father and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti’s altruism, which left him without an inheritance.

He noted that as a student, his daily stipend exceeded his teacher’s income, but when his father died, he left him with no inheritance due to his (Fela Kuti’s) benevolent attitude.

Prior to his passing, he stated that his father was providing food for roughly a thousand people at his commune in Kalakuta.

Speaking in a video message shared via his Instagram account, Kuti said,

“When Fela was the top musician in Nigeria, we were living with about 500 people in our house. All the money I was meant to inherit, Fela used it to cater for people.

“Everyone in Kalakuta was receiving daily allowance and weekly salaries. Both Kalakuta and [African] shrine. Almost 1000 people. They were artisans… We had all the professions in Kalakuta.

“My pocket money in 1990, throughout my primary school was N100 per day. My pocket money a day was bigger than my teacher’s salary.”

