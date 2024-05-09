Skales Accidentally Hits Girl With His Car On Lekki-Epe Expressway

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name, Skales, has revealed how he nearly killed a girl while driving on the Lekki-Epe expressway.

He described the incident as the craziest encounter of his life, revealing that a girl ran into the expressway when he was driving in the speed lane and hit her.

He said he watched her body fly over and assumed she was dead.

Skales went on to say that he parked and requested passersby for assistance in getting her into his car.

He drove her to the hospital, confused, believing he had killed someone.

The singer expressed gratitude for getting her to the hospital, where it was verified she was fine.

He pleaded with the government to do something about pedestrians crossing the expressway.

On his Instagram story section, he wrote,

“Just had one of the crãziest experiences in my life while driving in LEKKI-EPE expressway. A little girl ran into the Gaddamn expressway, and I was driving on the speed lane and hit her. I was so scared! I saw her body fly over! I thought she was gone, so I parked and asked folks around for help to get her in my car and go to the hospital. I was so confused! Thinking I have killed someone. THANK YOU, JESUS WE GOT HER TO THE HOSPITAL THEY CONFIRMED. She’ll be okay! I paid the bills and handed everything else to her parents, including some money. The government needs to do something about pedestrians Crossing the expressway. Oh my gosh, what a day my life is really a movie! Fuck!!”.

