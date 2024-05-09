Edo Police Nab Native Doctor, 2 Others Over Death Of Student

Officers of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a 26-year-old native doctor, identified as Chukwuyem Jonah, and two others for allegedly killing Faith Omodon, a 200-level student of Delta State University, Agbor, Delta State.

It was gathered that the State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, made this known to journalists in Benin City.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that two other culprits involved in the killing of the deceased are Godspower Chukwuedo, 23, and Christopher Nwachukwu, 22.

The Commissioner of Police who paraded the suspects before newsmen, disclosed that the suspects were arrested by the operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department in collaboration with vigilante group.

Funsho said that on April 1, 2024, one Faith Omodon, a 200 level student of Delta State University, Agbor, who went to the farm in Ewohon/Uwemen community in Edo State with a Lifan CG 125 motorcycle and never returned, was declared missing on account of her father, one Edward Omodon’s report to Abudu Division, Edo State.

He said: “After a preliminary investigation was conducted by Abudu Division, the case was transferred to State CID, Benin.

“The State CID operatives while collaborating with the vigilante group arrested two suspects, Godspower Chukwuedo, 23 years, and Christopher Nwachukwu, 22 years.

“The suspects made statements to the Police and confessed that they were sent by one Chukwuyem Jonah, 26 years, a native doctor who lives in Iru community near Abudu, Edo State, to go after Faith Omodon in the farm and kidnap her to enable them collect ransom from her rich father.”

Also speaking, the father of the deceased, Edward Omodon, who described the incident as unfortunate, said he only knew the native doctor.

Edward said: “I know Chukwuuem Jonah, very well, we stayed together. I see him everyday.

“I want justice. I want them to pay for the killing of my daughter. I don’t want my daughter to die like that without any action from the government.”