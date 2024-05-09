Ogun Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Landlord For Allegedly Impregnating Tenant’s Daughter

The operatives of the Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters have arrested a landlord, identified as Adesina, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his tenant’s daughter.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident happened at Akegbeyale Street in Ifesowapo Akute, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, by the state’s Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The minor was said to have made her way to the house bathroom to take a shower, but the landlord a few minutes later barged into the same bathroom where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with the minor.

He was reportedly caught in the act by some residents, leading to his arrest by Police operatives.

According to Odutola, the father took the minor to the hospital for medical examination, when it was discovered that she was already pregnant.

The statement reads: “The landlord has been arrested and detained. The father reported that he was caught defiling his 14-year-old daughter in their bathroom in the morning.

“The teenager was taken to Tamara Hospital in Akute for a medical examination.

“However, the medical report further showed that that wasn’t a first-time act because the test showed that the teenager was already six weeks pregnant.

“The state CID in Eleweran will soon take up the matter for further investigation.”