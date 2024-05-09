“Millions Will Enjoy Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road” – Affected Beach Owner Backs FG After Property Was Demolished

The Mami Chula Beach’s Chief Executive Officer and one of the affected property owners in the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road construction, Bolaji Ariyo has thrown support for the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

Despite losing millions of properties to the ongoing demolition, Bolaji believed that many Nigerians will benefit from the project.

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier promised to pay N2.75bn in compensation to property owners affected by the demolition.

Revealing this during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State, Umahi urged everyone to stop politicising the project and acknowledged Ariyo as the largest property owner affected.

READ MORE: Lagos-Calabar Coastal Project: Atiku Formed Intels Nigeria As Civil Servant, Has No Right To Claim Conflict Of Interest – Onanuga

Meanwhile, Ariyo, in a viral video interview with Channels TV, said that he shared the project’s vision even if it causes inconvenience for a small number of people.

He also urged the people to support the president and the minister so that the project can come to fruition.

Ariyo said: “I understand when a government is promising to make life easy for the entire Nigerians.

“Some of us are affected, no doubt about it, but those affected are not up to 0.1 per cent of the millions that will enjoy the coastal roads.

“That’s why people like me have taken it to heart to also support Mr President and the honourable minister to ensure that this road comes to life.”