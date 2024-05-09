E-Money Reacts To Reports Of Police Probe Over N1.2Bn Dispute With Lagos Firm, Sets Record Straight

Nigerian socialite Emeka Okonkwo, often known as E-Money, has denied a viral report that he is currently under investigation for a N1.2 billion case involving a Lagos firm.

In a post on his official Instagram account, @iam_emoney1, he revealed the situation.

He included a screenshot of the report indicating that he is under investigation by Nigerian Police officers.

According to the report, E-Money, who is also the CEO of Emy Cargo and Shipping Services Limited, is being investigated at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Alagbon for an alleged N1, 209,200,000 disagreement with Autocorp Limited, a vehicle dealing company in Lagos State.

E-Money refuted the charges, arguing that the story is deceptive and inaccurate.

He wrote;

“Our attention has been drawn to the Punch Newspaper publication affecting the person of E-Money, the CEO of Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited. The pieces of information contained in the said publication are misleading and do not represent the facts of the matter.

“Unequivocally, the news alleging a Police probe into a N1.2 billion dispute between E-Money and Autocorp Limited is not an accurate representation of facts.

“The Nigeria Police is investigating a report by Autocorp Limited against Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited on a business transaction regarding the clearing of vehicles in the year 2019/2020.

“Unreservedly, E-money, and Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited have visited the Police as a law abiding citizen to give accurate details of the business dealings.

“Accordingly, we urge the public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors and sensationalized information. The truth of the situation is far more nuanced and does not warrant the sensationalism portrayed in recent reports.

Thank you. #itistoolatetofailamen”

