Ex- NSCDC Commandant Jailed For Five Years Over Employment Scam

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has secured the conviction of Christopher Oluchukwu, a former commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, over his involvement in an employment scam.

In a statement posted on the commission’s website on Thursday, Oluchukwu was found guilty on all nine counts filed against him at Katsina State High Court 3.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the defendant was alleged to have received amounts totaling N200,000, N300,000, and N400,000 from three individuals, falsely promising to secure NSCDC jobs for their children.

The statement partly reads: “In the case filed by ICPC at the Katsina State High Court 3, the convict was accused of receiving the sum of N200,000:00, N300,000:00 and N400,000:00 respectively, from three individuals under the pretext of securing jobs for their children with the NSCDC.

“The victims had reported the matter to ICPC after the convict failed to procure the said job and refused to refund their money.”

“That you Christopher Oluchukwu Ugwubujo on or about 25th and 28th day of November 2014 within the jurisdiction of this Court while being a public officer with the NSCDC conferred a corrupt advantage upon yourself by obtaining a total sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400, 000. 00) from one for a job placement for her daughter into NSCDC and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”

“Similarly, the trial judge pronounced that the sentences were to run concurrently. He also held that even though the defendant was at large (he jumped bail), his sureties should be arrested and kept in custody for further investigation.”