“Your Husband Is Not Your Partner But Your Head” – Daddy Freeze Asserts

Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, a controversial television figure, has urged Nigerian women to see their husbands as “heads” rather than partners.

In contrast to Western traditions, which view the husband as a partner, African, Middle Eastern, Christian, and Islamic traditions view the husband as the head of the family.

READ MORE: E-Money Reacts To Reports Of Police Probe Over N1.2Bn Dispute With Lagos Firm, Sets Record Straight

Speaking in a video message shared via his Instagram account, the OAP said,

“Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, and Efik traditions as well as Christian and Islamic traditions, all say the man is the head of the house. In the Western world, your husband is your partner.

“Your husband is not supposed to be your partner, he is your head, but be careful who you submit your headship to”

Watch video below…