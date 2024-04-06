Broadcasters Inspired My Movie Career – Actress, Laide Bakare

Laide Bakare, an actress, has spoken about her career beginnings and what motivated her to continue working.

In an interview, she discussed her determining moment in the film industry.

According to her, broadcasters inspired her, and she had a talent for journalism.

In her words,

“I was inspired by broadcasters, as well as the deep love I had for journalism. I initially aspired to study Mass Communication; but fate steered me towards Theatre Arts.

“The twist, though unexpected, turned out to be serendipitous. Studying Theatre Arts not only broadened my perspective on storytelling and communication, it also ignited a fervour for the entertainment industry.

“The vibrant and diverse experiences I had at the University of Ibadan became the stepping stone for my professional journey. Now, as I navigate the dynamic field of the entertainment industry, I appreciate how that unconventional path has enriched my skills, offering a unique blend of creativity and communication that defines my roles in this exciting industry.”

When asked what inspired her early in her career, Laide said: “Studying Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan fuelled my passion for the profession, but what truly shaped my journey were the numerous actors that were around me at the time.

“Back then, filmmakers usually used my father’s house backdrop for their movies. Surrounded by that creative environment, I gained hands-on exposure to the world of filmmaking.

“The blend of academic knowledge and real-world experiences not only deepened my appreciation for theatre arts, but also ignited a profound interest in acting. Those early interactions with filmmakers and actors became pivotal, steering my path towards a dynamic and fulfilling exploration of the entertainment industry”.