“My Heart Goes Out To Him, Be Strong” – James Brown Declares Support For Bobrisky

James Brown, Bobrisky’s transgender colleague, expressed his support for him in the wake of his current situation.

He took to Instagram to share a video with his friends and followers in which he empathised with Bobrisky.

James stated that he has been unable to sleep and rest well since the news broke that his colleague had been arrested.

He further stated that despite his efforts to go about his everyday life and hobbies, he is unable to feel at ease because he is constantly bombarded with the news on social media platforms.

He advised Bobrisky to be strong while expressing that his heart goes out to him.

READ MORE: “I’ll Soon Expose Identity Of Killer Of My Late Son” – Mohbad’s Father

“Hey durling it’s your boy James Brown the princess of Africa Duchess of London, I’ve been seeing Bobrisky matter everywhere, now let me tell me I’m so sorry you’re passing through this, I’m sorry you’re passing through this particular issue, I feel sad for her,” he said in part.

SEE VIDEO: