Those Who Benefited From PDP Must Rebuild It — Ikpeazu

Former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Friday, appealed for a re-commitment of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to reposition the Party.

His call follows the the departure of some of his former aides to other parties.

Speaking at the caucus meeting held at the new party secretariat in Umuahia, Ikpeazu emphasized the need for unity to revitalize and strengthen the Party’s standing in the State.

“We must all take individual responsibility for our performance in the 2023 elections even as our party is going through self-cleansing. I will remain in PDP and never be found wanting in my duties to our party and its rebuilding process.

“Those who want to leave will leave, no matter what you do. Loyalty is also about the realisation that at some point in time, this party has been good to you. It is now time for sacrifice, especially from those who previously benefitted from our party in one way or another as we must all join hands to reposition it,”he said.