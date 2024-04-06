“Only Two Women Deserve Your Money In This Life” – Reno Omokri Addresses Men

Reno Omokri, a media figure, recently educated men on the types of women who deserve their money.

He admitted that only two women deserve their money, which is their mother and wives, who cares for their children.

He went on to say that if a man’s mother and wife pray together for his achievement, nothing can prevent him from attaining his goals.

However, if they unite to pray for your failure, then you are finished. In his words,

“Only two women deserve your money more than any women on Earth. They are the woman who raised you and the woman who is raising your children.

Any other woman must never have priority over them no matter how delicious she is in a certain room. If your mother and your wife are united in praying for your success, nothing can stop you, even if all your enemies unite to pray for your failure. But if both of them cry to God over your neglect of them, you are finished. No. I take that back. You are not just finished. You are completely, totally and unequivocally finished.”

