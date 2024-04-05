I Was Duped $70K For Song Remix – Kcee Reveals

Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, has addressed why he hasn’t been doing remixes of his biggest hits.

In a recent episode of Isbae U’s YouTube series ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask,’ the father of two discussed his music career, progress, and how he remained relevant in the industry after being at the highest level for more than three decades.

The ‘Ojapiano’ singer revealed that he tried to get an American artist to feature on his song several years ago but was duped.

He also talked about how the American band One Republic approached him and begged for a chance to participate on the remix of his song, Ojapiano.

The host, Isbae U, questioned KCee to confirm that he did not pay for the remix; he reaffirmed that he did not and was surprised that One Republic would contact him and want to be on the song.

His words: “Well I don’t need to say too much but I can’t pay anybody for a remix. Actually I tried to pay for a remix like about eight, nine years ago and they duped me about $70k and that was when I said I would never pay anybody a dime for collaboration.

“I didn’t beg them, they messaged me. The truth is the sound was very good. The sound was new and the sound was fresh.

“A lot of people tried to hit me up for a remix and anybody that knows me, I hardly do remixes of my hit songs. And most of my hit songs are always with me but this one when they came for it, I was like who am I, I was shocked.”