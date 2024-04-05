My Dream Was To Play For Barcelona – Rapper, Zlatan

Zlatan Ibile, a prominent Nigerian rapper, has claimed that his dream career was to be a footballer.

After failing in school, the ‘Zanku’ crooner expressed his desire to play for La Liga giants Barcelona.

He claimed that he had no intention of becoming a musician and that he stumbled into it.

In an interview with Echo Room, Zlatan stated that he became interested in music after one of his friends played a song he recorded for him.

He said, “I was not a bright student in secondary school. I struggled with Mathematics and Accounting. I was in a Commercial class. I failed my WAEC and I was supposed to sit at home for a year. All my dream was to play for Barcelona.

“I tried my possible best but the corruption in Nigerian football discouraged me. I was playing for a local club then. When I failed WAEC, I was going to sit down at home for a year, and then one of my friends came and played his record for me.

“I told him to take me to the studio the next time he was going. That was how I became a musician. I never had the intention of being a musician.”