Sabinus Welcomes First Child With Wife, Ciana

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, also known as Sabinus, and his wife, Ciana Chapman, have welcomed their first child.

During an Instagram live session on Wednesday night, the comedian shared the good news with his fans.

Sabinus was spotted kissing his infant, whose gender is unknown, while smiling at the camera.

Also confirming the news of the newborn on Instagram was popular blog, Instablog.

Sharing the video, it was captioned,

“Skitmaker Sabinus and wife welcome their first child in the UK”

SEE VIDEO: