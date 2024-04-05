Actress Eniola Ajao’s Cinema Film Ajakaju Grosses N101.2M In Five Days

“Ajakaju,” the most recent epic film from Nollywood, which was produced by actress Eniola Ajao in collaboration with Anthill Studios, has achieved a noteworthy milestone by grossing N101.2 million at the box office.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, Eniola Ajao declared to the world through her verified Instagram page that her film Ajakaju – The Beast of Two Worlds has made 101.2 million in just five days.

Recall that on the first day, Eniola Ajao’s Ajakaju garnered 16 million in cinemas, making her the first female producer to accomplish the largest opening for an indigenous film in Nigerian cinema history.

Eniola Ajao made history with her cinematic work, as Ajakaju set a record by making N63.2 million in three days, the largest opening for a Nollywood film in 2024.

As the film “Ajakaju” grossed N101.2 million in five days throughout Nigerian cinemas, the actress expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their overwhelming support for her effort.

She also encouraged her fans, followers, and movie enthusiasts to keep watching the film “Ajakaju” so that they could shatter additional records.

She wrote; “No statistical measure can convey the level of my gratitude to you all for the immense love shown to me on my project @ajakajumovie😭😭🙏🙏 THANK YOU, NIGERIANS!!!! You rock!!!!! If someone had told me this would happen, I probably would have doubted them but you guys went ALL OUT for me. I do not take this Support for granted at all. .

Please guys, we can do more and break more records. BEAST OF TWO WORLDS (AJAKAJU) is still showing in all cinemas nationwide. Everyone deserves to enjoy this amazing movie, so go out there and enjoy this beautiful project that I worked on tirelessly…just for you guys 🥰.”

