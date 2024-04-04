Mohbad’s Wife Refutes Sister’s Claim Late Husband Infected Her With STDs

Omowunmi, the widow of late Nigerian artist Mohbad, has denied allegations he infected her with a variety of sexually transmitted diseases.

This is coming after her sister, Karimot, said in an internet video that Wunmi caught multiple diseases from the singer and was using antibiotics to treat herself.

Wunmi responded to her sister’s claims on her social media page, saying she had never notified anyone that the late artist gave her an STD.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she also denied accusations that the late singer belonged to a hidden sect or used illegal narcotics.

“I have never personally at any time told anyone that my husband gave me STDs, belonged to a cult, on drugs and neither have I told anyone he beats me.

READ MORE: Sabinus Welcomes First Child With Wife, Ciana

I know you all love me and want to defend Liam and I, we truly appreciate it

“I’m alive to take the blame, pressure, accusations, and curses. Sadly, my husband can’t defend himself. I love my husband, even in death I still honour him. If you love me, please respect the memory of my husband,” her post partly read.

SEE POST: