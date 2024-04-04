EFCC Grants Bobrisky Bail, But Yet To Fulfil Terms

Bobrisky has been granted administrative release by the Lagos zonal headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), just hours after being arrested for allegedly spraying naira notes.

On Wednesday, the self-proclaimed transsexual and crossdresser was arrested in Lagos.

Bobrisky was accused of spraying naira notes to degrade their value.

Speaking with TheCable Lifestyle, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated that the crossdresser has been granted bail, but he’s yet to meet the requirements.

“Yes. He has been granted administrative bail. Normally when you take in a suspect lawfully, there are some thresholds as to the number of days he can be held in custody,” Oyewale said.

“So, we are only complying with the law. We have offered him administrative bail. He has not met the bail conditions. If he meets the bail conditions today he will go home.”