EFCC Files Fresh 26-Count Charge Against Emefiele, To Be Arraigned Monday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a fresh 26-count charge bordering on abuse of office and corruption against former Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

As revealed by Channels Television, the new charges were filed on April 3 by EFCC’s Prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Emefiele will be arraigned before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Monday, April 8, on counts bordering on accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, receipt of property fraudulently obtained, and conferring corrupt advantage on his associates contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act of 2000.

“That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, between 2022 and 2023, in Lagos, directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 (two billion, one hundred and thirty-six million, three hundred and ninety-one thousand, seven hundred and thirty-seven dollars, thirty-three cents) without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians,” Count one of the charge read.

The EFCC further alleged that Emefiele, between 2020 and 2021, in Lagos, “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary, act to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $291,945,785.59, without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”

Emefiele was also alleged to have, in 2021, in Lagos, “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: special allocation of foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $1,769,254,793.16, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”