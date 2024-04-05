Court Strikes Out Two Charges As Bobrisky Pleads Guilty To Naira Mutilation

Cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, predominantly known as Bobrisky, has pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of abuse of the naira preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky was originally arraigned on a six-count charge, but two charges were dropped following a discussion between the parties.

Recall that EFCC on Thursday filed a six-count charge against Bobrisky at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court over alleged money laundering and mutilation of the naira.

According to the charge, labelled FHC/l/244c/2024, the defendant committed the alleged offence on March 24 at Circle Mall, Jakande, in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The agency alleged that he tampered with the cumulative sum of N400,000 while dancing during a social event by spraying the same in various tranches.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant, trading under the name and style of BobExpress between September 1, 2021, and April 4, also failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering a declaration of his company’s activities.

According to the EFCC, N128 million was paid into the company’s account within the period.

It alleged that within the same period, the defendant failed to submit a declaration to the unit of his company, where N53 million was paid.

READ ALSO: Dollar Video: Kano Files Eight-Count Charge Against Ganduje, Wife, Six Others

The offences contravene the provisions of sections 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007 and 19 of the Money Laundering Act 2022.

However, on Friday, Justice Abimbola Awogboro convicted him after the review of the facts of the case.

In his plea, Bobrisky told the court that he was not aware of the law on abusing the naira.

The judge then told him that ignorance of the law was not an excuse.

He said, “I know, My Lord. My Lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it again. I regret my actions.”

EFCC’s counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, asked the court to strike out counts five and six bordering on money laundering allegations

When the charge was read, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the first four counts bordering on Naira abuse.

Awogboro further reserved judgement on Bobrisky’s sentencing till April 9, ordering his remand in EFCC’s custody.

With the conviction, Bobrisky could either serve six months in prison, pay a fine of N50,000 or do both.