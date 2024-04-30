Wizkid Continues Berating Davido, Takes Fresh Swipe At Him

Wizkid’s internet feud with Davido does not appear to be coming to an end anytime soon.

In a new development, the Afrobeat Superstar returned to the X-Platform to resume his duties from where he left off yesterday.

Taking to his X-Platform, he shared the viral video of Davido on his knees begging a woman for attention.

This would be the third time Wizkid has uploaded this video on the X platform.

Sharing the video he captioned it,

“Good morning. Jah bless our day. Nah beg we beg.”

This was another direct shot at Davido.

