You Really Owe Don Jazzy Big Apology – Shan George Tells Wizkid Over Disrespectful Remark

Shan George, a Nollywood actress, has demanded Nigerian musician, Wizkid to apologise to music producer Don Jazzy for referring to him as an ‘influencer’.

Wizkid stated this in a post on X on Monday in response to a tweet from Don Jazzy’s signee Ladipoe.

Ladipoe wrote,

“Nigerian rappers that survived ‘hip hop is dead’ watching Afrobeat artists go through their own,”

On Monday, Wizkid responded to Ladipoe’s statement on X, writing:

“Lol. Never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer. Next.”

In an Instagram post hours later, Shan George begged Wizkid to apologies over his comment.

READ MORE: Actor Saka Pleads With NNPC Over Exorbitant Fuel Price

The actress wrote:

“Dear Wizkid, love u . But u really owe Don Jazzy a big Apology. Let me start by Apologising on Wizkid’s behalf. Abeg make una no too vex. Shalom.”