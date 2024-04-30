Ex Director of Information Technology with the Central Bank of Nigeria, identified as John Ayoh, has alleged that he collected a sum of $600,000 in two installments from contractors, on behalf of former governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ayoh, the second witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), led this out on Monday, while recounting instances where he facilitated the delivery of money to Emefiele, claiming it was for contract awards.

Under cross-examination at the Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos, by the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Ayoh admitted that he facilitated the alleged bribery under pressure.

He said: “That is how he operates, he will not award contracts without collecting anything”.

“I believe I did admit in my statement that I was forced to commit the crime. I don’t know the exact word I used in my statement, but I said we were all forced with tremendous pressure to bend the rules.”

Emefiele’s defence, however, challenged the court’s jurisdiction over constitutional matters, urging the quashing of counts one to four and counts eight to 24 against him.

Ayoh, who was led in evidence by the EFCC prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), said the first money he collected on Emefiele’s behalf was $400,000 which his assistant, John Adetola, came to collect at his house in Lekki, Lagos State.

He further told the court that the second bribe of $200,000 was collected at the headquarters of CBN, at the Island office.

He said the money was brought in an envelope, adding that when the delivery person, Victor, was on the bank’s premises, he contacted Emefiele, who insisted on receiving the package directly from Ayoh without involving third parties.

He said when he went to deliver the package, he saw many bank CEOs waiting to see the former apex bank governor.

When asked if he opened the envelopes he collected on the two occasions and counted the money to confirm the amount, he was negative in his reply, adding that he did also write in his statement that the money was given to influence the award of contracts.

In his argument, citing Sections 374 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and 386(2), the defence counsel told Justice Rahman Oshodi that Emefiele ought not to be arraigned before the court on constitutional grounds.

He, therefore, urged the court to resolve the objection on whether the court had the jurisdiction to try the case or not.

The EFCC counsel, Oyedepo, however, objected, as he asked the court to disregard the decision of the Court of Appeal relied upon by Ojo, saying that the Court of Appeal could not set aside the decision of the Supreme Court on any matter.

Ruling on the submissions of the counsel, Justice Oshodi said he would give his decision on jurisdiction when he delivered judgment as he adjourned till May 3.