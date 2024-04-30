Kizz Daniel, Tekno In Heated Dispute Over ‘Buga’ Royalties

Daniel Anidugbe, a Nigerian artist known as Kizz Daniel has responded to his colleague Augustine Miles Kelechi, known Tekno, in a heated social media post

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA previously reported Tekno’s reaction to a bogus allegation regarding Kizz Daniel paying him N1 billion for appearing on Buga while also pouring shade at him.

Kizz Daniel responded to Tekno’s tweet on X (Twitter) few days later, the musician claimed his colleague was spewing nonsense while mocking him for feeling the need to respond whenever money was mentioned.

According to Kizz, his attempt was to assist Tekno resurrect his career by having him sing on Buga.

Kizz tweeted,

“😂 Dem mention money you sef dey talk… spewing shit like anus 🤣🤣 see ekuke way we rescue with BUGA !! 🤣🤣🤣 Oloribu omo ale”

In an explosive return via the X platform, Tekno didn’t hold back in mocking Kizz Daniel for blatantly pursuing internet fame.

The remarks were accompanied by explicit threats addressed at the ‘Twe Twe’ hitmaker, acting as a stern warning against underestimating or engaging in frivolous behaviour with him.

Tekno wrote,

“Hope you are trending now fool! Careful o, breeze blow foul nyash Dey Open, I’m not the one to be played with. Before I Kattwilliams yours Ass #insecurenarcissist”