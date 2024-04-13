Emefiele Released After Meeting Bail Conditions

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has met the bail conditions imposed on him by Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Emefiele met the bail terms before the court closed on Friday, and he was released after the proceedings.

Recall that Justice Oshodi had granted Emefiele, who is standing trial before him over allegations of abuse of office and fraud, $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion bail with two sureties in like sum.

The judge also directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have paid tax to the Lagos State Government in the last three years.

The court further directed that the sureties must show proper identification, and they must be registered in the Lagos State Bail Management System.

Meanwhile, Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Isioma-Omoil, was also granted bail by the court.

At the hearing on Friday, a prosecution witness, Monday Osazuwa, had narrated to Justice Oshodi how the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on different occasions directed him to collect the sum of $3 million cash in tranches.

Osazuwa, an employee of the CBN, also told the court that he collected the money from a businessman on behalf of Emefiele, who is accused of abuse of office and fraud of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

While being led in evidence by the prosecutor, Osazuwa narrated to the court how he served as a dispatch rider in Zenith Bank and later joined the CBN running errands for the former CBN governor.

Osazuwa said:“I joined the CBN in 2014 as a contract staff and became staff in 2015. I have known the first defendant since he was a Deputy Director of Zenith Bank, and he became Director. I have worked with him since then.”

“I was still working in the governor’s office while I was appointed as a full staff, and we usually communicate through WhatsApp or email. I perform as a senior supervisor, recording and filing, with other official roles.

“When he called me, he directed that I call a businessman who gave me 11 million dollars on his behalf. Some weeks later, the first defendant also called me to go and see the man, and he gave me $850,000, $750,000 and $400,000 in cash.

“Whenever I receive the money and take it to the residence of Mr Emefiele, he always tells me to give it to the second defendant whenever he is not at home.

“I did not record transactions because the instruction was to collect and bring the money to his house. The highest amount I collected is $1 million in cash.”