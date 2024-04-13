Support Tinubu For Economy To Roar Back To Glory — Shettima To Governors

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Friday, urged Governors and Members of the National Assembly to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to turn Nigeria’s tide.

Shettima disclosed this at a meeting with Godswill Akpabio, Senate President, Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara Governor, and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), amongst others in Lagos State.

According to him, there is a need for collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve shared prosperity and a promised brighter future for the country.

His words: “Let us unite, rally around our leader, and catapult this nation to a greater pedestal.

“By December, I hope we will have cause to celebrate. Let us coalesce to take the nation to a greater pedestal.

”This gathering cuts across ethnic, religious, and political lines.

“Here, we have Pastor Eno of Akwa Ibom and Father Hyacinth of Benue, and as the President was seated, he was asking, ‘Where is Wammako, where is Yari’?

“That is the hallmark of true leadership. What binds us together supersedes whatever it is that may divide us.

”The future of the black man rests on Nigeria to make or mar. Our economy has turned the corner. By the coming months, the economy will roar back to glory.”

On his part, Akpabio said the governors have done well by emulating Tinubu.

“The governors are doing well. I can say so because I have been there before,” the senate president said.

“As you coast home to victory for a second term, may all the governors seated here also coast home to a second term victory in their states.”

Kwara Governor, on his part, said the proposed 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar coastal highway would have a significant impact on the nation when completed.

“We commend your efforts because the ship is gradually turning. We have seen how the exchange rate of the naira against the dollar is coming down,” he said.

“The cost of food is coming down. The dry season harvest is commencing soon. Things are getting better, and there is light at the end of the tunnel.”