Why Dating In Lagos Is Difficult – BBNaija Vee Reveals

Victoria Iye, aka Vee, a Big Brother Naija reality star and actress, has stated that dating in Lagos is more hard than ever.

She observed that human communication is no longer what it once was, and this has influenced the character of present relationships.

The reality star revealed that her sensitive nature is another reason she is wary about dating in Lagos.

Speaking recently on Clout Africa, Vee said: “The dating scene in Lagos is a bit harder than usual. As late millennials, early Genzs we are going for it right now, human communication is not what it used to be.

“I avoid situations before I get heartbroken. I’m a soft, romantic, lover girl so a bit of a balance between the brain and the mind, that is the constant battle for me.”