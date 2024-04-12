I Can’t Date Or Marry Footballer For Any Reason – David Alaba’s Sister, Rose May

Rose May Alaba, an Austrian-Nigerian singer, has stated that she cannot date or marry a footballer.

In her opinion she said Football players are meant to be “catered for.”

She pointed out that if she were with a football player, her desire for independence and following her own goals would not be possible.

Rose May, the sister of Real Madrid footballer David Alaba, made the statement while appearing as a guest on the Hip TV show Trending, presented by reality personality Kim Oprah.

She said: “I don’t want to have a soccer player as a boyfriend because you have to cater for them way too much.

“I need my own life, I want to be independent as well.”

Asked if that could be the reason for Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s breakup, Alaba said: “No. I think they broke up because he cheated on her.”