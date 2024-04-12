Daddy Freeze Apologises To Nigerians In UK For Threatening Them With Deportation

Daddy Freeze, a well-known media personality, has apologised unconditionally after a video of him threatening to deport a significant number of Nigerians from the UK went viral.

He said that his threat was motivated by boiling emotions after being wrongfully charged.

He claimed that in order to stop or end such false narratives, he had to resort to threats.

Daddy Freeze also said that if nothing is done about false narratives, they will become the truth.

He also admitted that he lacks the authority to deport anyone and has no ties to UK authorities to do so.

“I would love to apologise for the media about the viral video where I was threatening to bring Nigerians in the UK back home about the COS route let me remind you that I have no such power, or such intentions, the video was part of the 1hr plus video where I got aggravated and annoyed because a certain lady called Mary made a false accusation about me, she said I charge professional fee and I didn’t do the work meanwhile Mary was selling Cos which we all know is illegal” he said in part.

