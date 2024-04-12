Junior Pope Didn’t Have To Sacrifice His Life – Ini Edo Expresses Sadness Over Actor’s Death

Ini Edo, a Nollywood actress and producer, has reacted to the loss of her colleague, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, often known as Junior Pope.

Pope passed away when the boat carrying him and the other performers overturned while they were crossing the River Niger for a movie shoot.

Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, forbade actors from collaborating with the film’s producer, Adanma Luke, after the events that claimed the actor’s life along with three others.

In an Instagram post, Ini Edo wrote: “Jnr Pope did not have to sacrifice his life for Nollywood to realize the need for a long and much needed regulatory structure that would safeguard an entire production .

“Yes .. every one is a producer now and all are guilty of negligence of some sort.. and this has to stop. This is one sacrifice too many and must count for something … The system has to undergo a total overhaul with practical rules and regulations that caters to everyone in cases of emergencies…. I will never understand why the good ones go so soon.

“Rest on brother … This one cuts really deep.”