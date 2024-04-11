Junior Pope: Survivor Recounts Actor’s Final Moments, Disclosed Cause Of Boat Mishap [VIDEO]

Tochukwu Okafor, also known as TC Virus, one of the survivors of the boat accident that killed Nollywood actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, also known as Junior Pope, has revealed his final moments before the disaster.

According to TC, the accident occurred due to the person sailing the boat’s lack of experience.

Four actors, including Junior Pope, were killed when their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a film location.

Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, confirmed Junior Pope’s death on Thursday, adding that three other bodies were yet to be discovered.

However, speaking during an Instagram Live session, TC said,

“Before I entered the boat, the first thing Junior Pope asked me was ‘What I’m I doing?’ And I said I was observing the water people. I can’t pass without sharing something. I have given them Fanta, so I don’t want anything bad to happen to me. Junior Pope agreed.

“While we were going, the boat guy was wearing an earpiece, and Junior Pope was doing a video, I saw a small canoe with fishermen in front and due to his lack of experience, he drove right into the last point of the canoe and we somersaulted.”

SEE VIDEO: